School Bus Company Seeks Transfer of Biometric Privacy Suit

Jake Holland reports:

School bus provider First Student Inc. argues a proposed biometric privacy class action filed against the company should be transferred to Illinois federal court because that court has original jurisdiction over the civil action.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act because the action meets the law’s geographic diversity and amount in controversy thresholds, First Student argued in its notice of removal filed Wednesday in the Chicago-based court.