Scammers Are Extorting Parents With Their Dead Children’s Nude Images, FBI Says

November 10, 2022 Breaches, Featured News, Youth & Schools
Thomas Brewster reports:
Sextortion scammers have become increasingly ruthless, targeting families of teenage victims who took their own lives after sending nude images to highly organized cybercriminal gangs, the FBI has warned.
The gangs have demanded that parents or siblings pay to ensure that the sexualized photos of their deceased relatives are not publicly released, according to the agency’s previously unreported research. Found in a search warrant detailing an investigation into a sextortion campaign being organized via Facebook messages, the FBI’s findings come as experts warn of an explosion in sextortion cases over the last 18 months, with increasing numbers resulting in the victim taking their own life.
