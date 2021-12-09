Saudi Arabia Issues New Personal Data Protection Law

Dec 092021
Tarek Khanachet, Julie Teperow, and Antonio Michaelides of Covington & Burling write:
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recently issued its first comprehensive national data protection law. The Personal Data Protection Law will enter into force on March 23, 2022 and regulates the collection, processing and use of personal data in the Kingdom.
Organizations with operations in the Kingdom or those processing data of Saudi residents will have one year to comply with the new requirements.
