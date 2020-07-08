Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation survey an ‘egregious’ privacy breach: commissioner

Ryan Kessler reports:

A survey sent to 900 Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) members allowed teachers to breach the privacy of potentially thousands of students, according to the province’s privacy commissioner.

[…]

The survey asked teachers to score students on a scale of zero to four in 16 areas, which included topics like attendance, behaviour, parent contact and several others. Students weren’t named, but their initials were used.

[…]

In an interview with Global News, STF president Patrick Maze said it is “sensationalistic” to call the survey an egregious breach. Maze said the STF brought on a reputable third party surveying company, no data was leaked, no data was misused and no data was misplaced.