São Paulo subway facial recognition system slammed over user data security and privacy

Angelica Mari reports:
The company responsible for the operation of São Paulo’s subway system has failed to demonstrate sufficient evidence that it is ensuring the protection of user privacy in the implementation of a new surveillance system that will use facial recognition technology.
This is the conclusion of a group of consumer rights bodies following the conclusion of legal action initiated against Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo (METRO) about a project aimed at modernizing the subway’s surveillance system.
