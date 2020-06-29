São Paulo subway facial recognition system slammed over user data security and privacy

 June 29, 2020  Posted by  Non-U.S., Surveillance

Angelica Mari reports:

The company responsible for the operation of São Paulo’s subway system has failed to demonstrate sufficient evidence that it is ensuring the protection of user privacy in the implementation of a new surveillance system that will use facial recognition technology.

This is the conclusion of a group of consumer rights bodies following the conclusion of legal action initiated against Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo (METRO) about a project aimed at modernizing the subway’s surveillance system.

Read more on ZDNet.

