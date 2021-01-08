‘Sanitizing’ functional genomics data may prevent privacy breaches

Peter Hess writes:

A technique for masking portions of a person’s raw genomic data increases shareability without sacrificing privacy, a new study shows.

To conduct functional genomics research, scientists must share genetic data about large numbers of participants, which can inadvertently expose a person’s stigmatizing or otherwise private details to unscrupulous parties or employers.

To determine which information and how much of it should remain private to prevent a linkage attack, Gerstein and his colleagues performed linkage attacks on existing genetic datasets.