San Diego woman sues Houseparty

City News Service reports:

A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a San Diego County woman against the makers of video chat app Houseparty, which she alleges provided her personal data to third parties without her consent, in violation of the newly enacted California Consumer Privacy Act.

The suit was filed Friday in San Diego federal court on behalf of Heather Sweeney against Houseparty’s creator, Life on Air Inc., as well as Epic Games, which acquired Life on Air Inc. in June 2019.