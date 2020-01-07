Samsung Galaxy phones come preinstalled with potential spyware from China’s Qihoo 360

Hillary Keverenge reports:

Samsung, like many other Android vendors, has this habit of cramming plenty of features into its phones, some of which are gimmicky while others have proven to be quite useful over time.

In the latter camp is the little-known Samsung Device Care that is hidden in the Settings menu of all the latest Samsung Galaxy phones. With this tool, you can improve the performance of your device as well as clear up some storage space when needed.

Although quite a handy tool, it is the Storage Cleaner feature of Device Care that is causing uproar in the online Samsung community.