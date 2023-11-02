Sale of NHS data up to government, says tech boss

BBC reports:
Any sale of NHS data gathered under a £500m contract would be a decision for the government, the head of a US tech firm has told the BBC.
Alex Karp said his firm Palantir would not have access to the data given the way its product was set up.
Palantir is seeking to win a contract to provide AI software to bring NHS data together to improve services.
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan told the BBC people’s private data would not be sold without their consent.
h/t, Joe Cadillic