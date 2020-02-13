Sacramento County judge dismisses lawsuit against Sutter that alleged online privacy breach

Feb 132020
 
 February 13, 2020  Posted by  Court, Healthcare

Cathie Anderson reports:

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Christopher Krueger has dismissed a lawsuit against Sutter Health that had alleged the health-care giant was secretly sharing their medical information with Facebook, Google, Twitter and other third parties.

In the legal filing, plaintiffs Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II asserted that Sutter “commandeers the web-browsers of patients and other users and causes personally identifiable data to be sent to third-parties, as well as the exact contents of communications exchanged” between Sutter and its patients.

Read more on The Tribune.

