S. Korea walks a fine line between coronavirus tracing, privacy breach

Jun 112020
 
Kim Arin reports:

Being confirmed with COVID-19 in South Korea means giving up autonomy over your personal data.

Once you are diagnosed, local officials have the authority to look through your cellphone, credit card history and closed-circuit camera recordings of recent visits in a process known as contact tracing.

Starting Wednesday, people wishing to visit places designated as having a high contagion risk, such as bars, nightclubs and karaoke lounges, are required to scan smartphone QR codes, generated by IT giant Naver, before entering.

