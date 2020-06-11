S. Korea walks a fine line between coronavirus tracing, privacy breach

Kim Arin reports:

Being confirmed with COVID-19 in South Korea means giving up autonomy over your personal data.

Once you are diagnosed, local officials have the authority to look through your cellphone, credit card history and closed-circuit camera recordings of recent visits in a process known as contact tracing.

[…]

Starting Wednesday, people wishing to visit places designated as having a high contagion risk, such as bars, nightclubs and karaoke lounges, are required to scan smartphone QR codes, generated by IT giant Naver, before entering.