S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

September 15, 2022 Breaches, Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.
Soo-Hyang Choi and Joyce Lee report:
South Korea levied tens of millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Meta Platforms (META.O) for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million).
The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain their prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements.
