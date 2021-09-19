Rwanda believed to have used NSO spyware against Belgian journalist, wife

Sep 192021
September 19, 2021 Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance
The Times of Israel reports:
Belgium’s military intelligence service has concluded that a Belgian journalist and his wife were targeted by spyware built by the Israeli NSO Group, likely at the behest of the Rwandan government, according to reports in Belgian media.
Le Soir and Knack, both part of the global media consortium that has published claims of widespread use of NSO’s Pegasus software, reported on Friday that Belgium’s General Intelligence and Security Service believes the phones of Peter Verlinden and Marie Bamutese were hacked using NSO technology.
