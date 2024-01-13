Rutherford Institute Opposes Census Bureau’s Plans to Question Citizens About Mental Health, Psychosocial Disabilities in Mandatory Survey

From The Rutherford Institute:

The Rutherford Institute is once again pushing back against the U.S. Census Bureau’s efforts to amass sensitive private information about individual citizens and their property through its mandatory American Community Survey (ACS).

In addition to the already extensive and invasive list of personal questions included on the ACS, the Census Bureau issued a notice of proposed information collection seeking to add questions about each household member’s level of certain disabilities, including mental disabilities, and whether they have psychosocial, cognitive, or speech disabilities. The Bureau also seeks to ask about possession of electric vehicles, use of solar panels, type of sewage disposal, and other matters.

For individuals alarmed by the U.S. Census Bureau’s efforts to collect and track private information about the citizenry, their home life and personal habits, The Rutherford Institute has made its updated “Constitutional Q&A: American Community Survey” guidelines available. The Institute has also provided a form letter of complaint for lodging objections to the ACS with the Census Bureau.