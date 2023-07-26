Rush Health Must Face Suit Over Health-Info Sharing With Google

Jul 262023
Christopher Brown reports:
Rush System for Health must defend a proposed class action alleging it shared health information of patients using its patient portal with Google Inc. and other third parties, in breach of its contract with patients and in violation of the Illinois Eavesdropping Act.
Marguerite Kurowski successfully stated a claim for breach of contract regarding the health system’s information disclosures to Google and others, regardless of whether those disclosures violated other privacy laws, Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said Monday.
