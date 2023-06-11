Rothman: Investigate spyware evidence in compromised double murder case

Michael Starr reports:

Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman called on Thursday for a special hearing of the NSO Pegasus scandal in light of evidence on Monday being withdrawn from a Haifa area double murder case because it was illegally obtained by police with spyware.

In a series of hearings in which a 2021 report on police spyware use was presented to the Law Committee, it was found that illegally collected information had not been given to investigators and presented as evidence in court.

The evidence withdrawn on Monday had been collected from the stored data on computers, and included in the police investigation file, given to prosecutors and submitted as evidence to the Haifa District Court proceedings.