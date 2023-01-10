Roomba testers feel misled after intimate images ended up on Facebook

Jan 102023
January 10, 2023 Breaches, Business, Surveillance
Eileen Guo reports:
When Greg unboxed a new Roomba robot vacuum cleaner in December 2019, he thought he knew what he was getting into.
[…]
But what Greg didn’t know—and does not believe he consented to—was that iRobot would share test users’ data in a sprawling, global data supply chain, where everything (and every person) captured by the devices’ front-facing cameras could be seen, and perhaps annotated, by low-paid contractors outside the United States who could screenshot and share images at their will.
