Ron DeSantis requested the medical records of trans students who sought care at Florida’s public universities. Now students are planning a statewide walkout.
Feb 162023
February 16, 2023 Breaches, Govt, Healthcare, U.S., Youth & Schools
Just when you think Governor DeSantis can’t get any more despicable, he does.
Annalise Mabe reports:
Students across Florida are planning a statewide walkout after Gov. Ron DeSantis requested all public universities comply in delivering data from student health services on transgender students who sought gender-affirming care at the institutions.
DeSantis asked to see the records of any student who has experienced gender dysphoria in the past five years. In addition, he wants their ages and the dates they received gender-affirming care. The deadline to submit those records was February 10.
Read more at Insider.