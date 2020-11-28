Rome wants to prevent violations of privacy in “cemeteries of fetuses”

The following is a translation of a report by Camila Lombardi:

On the morning of 25 November , on the occasion of the joint commission for Equal Opportunities and the Environment of Roma Capitale, a political initiative was presented to provide new guarantees for the protection of the privacy of women who abort in Rome . A resolution of the council, ready to be discussed in the committees and then in the Capitoline assembly, to avoid the repetition of what happened in recent decades at the Flaminio cemetery, where the scandal of abortion products buried without informed consent and with women’s names displayed to the public on a multitude of white crosses.