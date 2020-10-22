Romania: Key aspects in the Romanian Data Protection Authority’s annual activity report (2019)

Irina Macovei, Roxana Rosu and Andrei Stoica of DLA Piper write:

On 28 September 2020, the Romanian National Supervisory Authority for the Processing of Personal Data (ANSPDCP) published on its website the annual activity report for 2019. The report offers insights on the activity of the authority, its opinion on legislative proposals, points of view on certain data protection matters, as well as a summary of the sanctions applied throughout 2019.

The authors provide a summary of the key sections of the report. Here’s just one part of their summary:

7. Biometric data – facial recognition techniques ANSPDCP confirms its prior position as regards processing of biometric data of visitors and employees for access in office buildings, re-stating that, absent a law which provides adequate guarantees for the protection of data and the rights of data subjects, the purpose pursued does not justify such level of intrusion.

Read more on Privacy Matters to read more of their summary, including enforcement actions.