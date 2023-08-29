Rite Aid Faces Suit Over Health Data Disclosure to Google, Meta

Aug 292023
Christopher Brown reports:
Rite Aid Corp. shared the protected health information of visitors to its website with Google Inc. and Facebook Inc. without informing them or obtaining their consent in violation of Pennsylvania privacy laws, a proposed federal class action said.
Marylou Anderson, Autumn Blaze, Calder Duffy, and Nashere McGee alleged that Rite Aid installed tracking tools from Google and Facebook on its website, allowing those companies to collect information about search terms used by visitors and about prescription medications and other products they purchased or considered purchasing.
