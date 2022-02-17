Rise of ‘Zero-Click’ Hacks Means Spying is Harder to Stop

Feb 172022
February 17, 2022 Breaches, Surveillance
Ryan Gallagher reports:
As a journalist working for the Arab news network Alaraby, Rania Dridi said she’s taken precautions to avoid being targeted by hackers, keeping an eye out for suspicious messages and avoiding clicking on links or opening attachments from people she doesn’t know.
Dridi’s phone got compromised anyway with what’s called a “zero-click” attack, which allows a hacker to break into a phone or computer even if its user doesn’t open a malicious link or attachment.
