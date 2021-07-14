Ring’s latest security updates are good, but still opt-in

 July 14, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business

Zack Whittaker reports:

Ring, the video doorbell maker dubbed the “largest civilian surveillance network the U.S. has ever seen,” is rolling out new but long overdue security and privacy features.

But are the changes enough?  Read Zack’s coverage of the changes and then his comment:

Compared to past security updates, which didn’t go nearly far enough, Ring’s new features make meaningful changes that give users the choice to make their accounts more secure and their data private. But the keyword there is “choice,” since users will have to opt-in to the new features. That isn’t unusual in itself; companies seldom force security changes on users, fearing that it would add friction to the user experience — though recovering from an account hack because of poor security controls is undoubtedly worse.

Read more on TechCrunch.

