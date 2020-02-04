Ring Updates Privacy Dashboard Again, Allows Users To Preemptively Block All Law Enforcement Requests For Footage

Tim Cushing writes that Ring has made another update

After months of negative publicity, Ring is finally taking a few small steps towards not being completely awful. The company clearly would rather be a government contractor than a supplier of consumer products, but has repeatedly gotten in its own way by selling products to consumers rather than surveillance tech to government agencies.

….  In the new update, users will be able to see an “Active Law Enforcement Map” clarifying which local institutions are part of the Neighbor Portal network. They will also be able to disable requests for video from officials, whether or not they have received one in the past. (This feature was available previously, but an account had to have received one request for the opt-out option to appear.)

Read more on TechDirt.

