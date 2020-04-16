RI: Raimondo plan for coronavirus tracking raises civil-liberties concerns

Apr 162020
April 16, 2020 Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
Tom Mooney reports:
Each day a team of nearly 100 state health workers and National Guard members perform what officials say is a vital bit of sleuthing in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
They spend hours tracking down the friends, co-workers and relatives of those who have tested positive for the respiratory illness COVID-19 to determine if they, too, are infected and should be quarantined.
h/t, Joe Cadillic