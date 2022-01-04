Review of U.S. State Law Developments in 2021

Jan 042022
Madeline Salinas and Libbie Canter of Covington and Burling write:
As we look ahead at 2022, we here provide a quick wrap-up of key developments for U.S. state privacy laws in the past year:
- California Privacy Protection Agency is appointed and commences rulemaking. In June, the new California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) held its inaugural public meeting, creating subcommittees focused on rulemaking and regulations, public awareness and guidance, and startup and administration. The CPPA will have rulemaking authority under the CPRA, which goes into effect in January 2023. In September, the CPPA kicked of its preliminary rulemaking activities by inviting public comments regarding any area on which the CPPA has authority to adopt rules. Submitted comments are now publicly available.
- Virginia enacts the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act.
