Return to Workplace U.S. Memorandum for Employers

From Hogan Lovells:

As companies in the United States work to re-open physical workplaces, they must navigate an array of federal, state, and local laws that relate to employees, including requirements to keep workplaces safe while protecting employee privacy.

Hogan Lovells partner Harriet Pearson, whose in-house corporate experience prior to joining the firm included human resources leadership roles, contributed to a memorandum published on May 13 by the HR Policy Association, the lead public policy organization representing chief human resources officers of the largest employers in the United States.