Responsible AI investments and safeguards for facial recognition

Sarah Bird, Principal Group Product Manager for Microsoft’s Azure AI, writes:
A core priority for the Cognitive Services team is to ensure its AI technology, including facial recognition, is developed and used responsibly. While we have adopted six essential principles to guide our work in AI more broadly, we recognized early on that the unique risks and opportunities posed by facial recognition technology necessitate its own set of guiding principles.
To strengthen our commitment to these principles and set up a stronger foundation for the future, Microsoft is announcing meaningful updates to its Responsible AI Standard, the internal playbook that guides our AI product development and deployment. As part of aligning our products to this new Standard, we have updated our approach to facial recognition including adding a new Limited Access policy, removing AI classifiers of sensitive attributes, and bolstering our investments in fairness and transparency.
Read more at Azure.
h/t, Joe Cadillic