Resources for Schools and Parents of K-12 Students

Mar 162021
 
Some free resources by Professor Daniel J. Solove:

Developing A Privacy Program: A Guide for Schools

In this guide, I discuss the issues that school officials need to address in order to effectively protect the privacy of students at their institutions.

K-12 Privacy And Security Curriculum

With iKeepSafe, I developed a K-12 school curriculum for privacy and security issues. This document (29 pages) is free. It contains an overview of the privacy issues that should be taught and how to cover them at various grade levels.

Click here for a page with all Professor Solove’s privacy resources for educators and parents.

