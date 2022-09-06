RESOURCE: Storing Passwords in your Browser Can Ruin Your Life (But Will Make Criminals VERY Happy!)

As the world reels from daily cyber attacks, it’s more important than ever to understand how our online behavior can negatively impact our family and work. From storing usernames and passwords in the browser to using the same device for work, personal financial matters, and playing online games, it only takes a few missteps to get “hacked.” Worse yet, we may unknowingly allow hackers access to our work network, where bad actors can steal confidential information and deploy ransomware.

Britton White and PogoWasRight.org have created a free handout about the risks we face by storing passwords in browsers or browser extension apps. If you’ve never heard of an “info stealer,” or you think family and friends may be at risk but not even know it, download a copy of our article.

Although we discuss one specific info stealer, RedLine, the risks also apply to other info stealers. We have included actual examples of stolen credentials that wound up for sale or were available for misuse. The examples are drawn from the healthcare, education, business, and military sectors.

The article also touches on the legalities of questioning prospective healthcare employees about their own internet security, using personal devices for work (Bring Your Own Device), and notifying a healthcare employer if or when an employee’s work credentials have been compromised. Our great thanks to Joe Lazzarotti of Jackson Lewis and Matt Fisher of Carium for sharing their legal knowledge and expertise for Part 2 of the article.

REDLINE: Storing Passwords in your Browser Can Ruin Your Life (But Will Make Criminals VERY Happy!) is published under a Creative Commons license and can be republished on other sites or venues. We only ask that you preserve the credit line and source of the article. Download it or read it here below:

Redline

.