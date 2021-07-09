Reserved to the states…. some news on state level

Arizona Rebuffs Biden’s ‘Door-To-Door’ Vaccination Strategy, Blasts Admin For ‘Severe Breach Of Privacy’
Tim Pearce reports:
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich expressed “great alarm” at President Joe Biden’s plan to send teams door-to-door to promote the COVID-19 vaccine to hesitant Americans on Tuesday, saying that the president’s strategy may be a violation of privacy.
Brnovich sent a letter to the White House Tuesday after press secretary Jen Psaki said that part of Biden’s plan to vaccinate Americans involved sending officials in “targeted” outreach “door-to-door” encouraging people to get a COVID-19 shot. Brnovich slammed Biden for Psaki’s suggesting that the White House may have obtained the medical records of unvaccinated Americans.
Colorado Privacy Act Signed Into Law
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On July 8, 2021, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed SB21-190, the Colorado Privacy Act (“the Act”), into law, making Colorado the third state to have a comprehensive data privacy law on the books, following California and Virginia. The Colorado House voted 57-7 in favor of the Act on June 7 after it had previously passed the Senate unanimously on May 26. The Senate voted unanimously to adopt the House’s amendments to the Act on June 8. The Act will go into effect on July 1, 2023, with some specific provisions going into effect at later dates.
Nevada Gov. Sisolak Signs Senate Bill (SB) 260 Expanding the State’s Internet Privacy Law
Jerel Pacis Agatep writes:
On June 2, 2021, Nevada Gov. Stephen F. Sisolak signed SB 260 approving amendments to the Nevada Privacy of Information Collected on the Internet from Consumers Act. Some key changes to the amended law include expanding the definition of “sale,” extending the current obligations of operators to “data brokers,” limiting the cure period and adding new exemptions. The amended law will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021.
