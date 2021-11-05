Researchers in South Korea develop AI-based doctor for diagnosing patients

Robin Mitchell reports:

…. While human doctors may remember the vast majority of a patient’s medical history from one reading, they will never be able to recall all medical knowledge, including research papers, journals, and data from other patients. As such, doctors will either make false diagnoses or order multiple tests to try and narrow down the list of potential conditions.

However, imagine an AI doctor that could do all of this with perfect memory recollection while also analysing millions of other patient records and research papers. Simultaneously, this AI doctor would be serving thousands of patients using cloud-based technology while providing a service whose costs would be a fraction of that offered by modern medicine.

[…]

Recently, researchers from South Korea developed an AI doctor that can diagnose cardiovascular conditions in patients with an accuracy close to 90%.