Researchers Explore Privacy Techniques to Protect Against Re-Identification of Genomic Information

 December 7, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Featured News, Healthcare

Libbie Canter of Covington & Burling writes:

It’s the stuff of science fiction:  adversaries extract DNA information from a cup of coffee or postage stamp and use it infer one’s most private traits.  However, a recently released study entitled, “Data Sanitization to Reduce Private Information Leakage from Functional Genomics” discusses how this can be achieved, along with privacy measures that the life sciences and research community can use to help limit the risks to identifiable health information.

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

