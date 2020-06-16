Research shows human rights activists in India were targeted with spyware

Jun 162020
June 16, 2020 Non-U.S., Surveillance
Shannon Vavra reports:
Human rights activists in India were targeted by a coordinated spyware campaign from January to October of 2019, according to research published Monday by Amnesty International and the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab.
Nine activists in total were targeted, eight of which have been calling for the release of 11 people jailed during protests related to the violent uprising in Bhima Koregaon, India in 2018.
