Republicans Introduce Privacy Bill That Would Override State Laws

Wendy Davis reports:

Four Republican senators have introduced a privacy bill that would override state privacy laws, other than ones requiring notifications of data breaches.

“The Setting an American Framework to Ensure Data Access, Transparency, and Accountability Act” (SAFE DATA Act), introduced by Sens. Roger Wicker (Mississippi), John Thune (South Dakota), Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), and Deb Fischer (Nebraska), would also require companies to allow consumers to access, edit and delete data about them.