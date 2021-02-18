Reporters Committee attorneys represent journalist seeking to unseal surveillance orders

Grayson Clary reports:

Forbes and one of its reporters are petitioning federal courts in California, Pennsylvania and Washington to release the orders.

To the extent most members of the public have heard of the All Writs Act, it’s likely thanks to the statute’s role in the high-profile clash between Apple and the FBI over access to an encrypted phone that belonged to one of the San Bernardino shooters. There, the FBI sought to force Apple to write code that would undermine the phone’s security’s measures — but the Act has also played a more secretive role in other government surveillance efforts, as new litigation aims to reveal.

Read more on Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

h/t, Joe Cadillic