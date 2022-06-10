Report: Israel pushing Biden to remove Pegasus spyware from US blacklist

PressTV reports:

Israeli regime officials are pushing the US government to remove the controversial spyware company NSO Group from the Department of Commerce blacklist, according to reports.

It comes months after the US Department of Commerce said the Israeli spyware company’s activities clashed with the US foreign policy and national security interests.

Biden administration is likely to face harsh criticism from within the Democratic Party, Congress, and the American cyber-defense community if it moves ahead to remove the NSO from the blacklist.

