Report: Hackers Have Been Sexually Extorting Kids With Data Stolen From Tech Giants

Apr 272022
April 27, 2022 Breaches, Business, Featured News
Lucas Ropek reports:
Cybercriminals have been sexually extorting children and women using data stolen from large tech companies, according to a new report.
Apple, Twitter, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Discord, Meta, and Snap Inc. have all recently handed over sensitive user information to criminals, which has frequently been used to hack into victims’ accounts or to initiate sextortion schemes against them, Bloomberg reports, citing federal law enforcement and industry investigators. The data—which includes names, email addresses, and IP and physical addresses—has been stolen using fake legal requests filed by the hackers.
Read more at Gizmodo.