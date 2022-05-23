Report: Amazon and 3rd Parties Collect Voice Data from Smart Speakers and “share it with as many as 41 advertising partners”
May 232022
May 23, 2022 Breaches, Business, Surveillance
B. N. Franks writes:
Despite all the bad press reported about Amazon’s smart speaker devices (see 1, 2, 3, 4) – and the high levels of biologically harmful wireless radiation they emit – people are still buying these devices and using them in their homes and businesses. In fact, they’re even being used in nursing homes, sometimes with disastrous results.
Collecting user data to sell and/or share with 3rd parties is sometimes referred to as “surveillance capitalism”, and Amazon smart speaker users are thoroughly being surveilled.
Read more at Activist Post.
h/t, Joe Cadillic