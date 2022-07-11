Repeatedly Hacked T-Mobile Ramps Up The Sale Of User App Download And Behavior Data

Jul 112022
July 11, 2022 Breaches, Business, Featured News, U.S.
Karl Bode reports:
T-Mobile hasn’t been what you’d call competent when it comes to protecting its customers’ data. The company has been hacked numerous different times over the last few years, with hackers going so far as to ridicule the company’s lousy security practices.
A responsible company might slow down on data collection until it was certain it had figured out how to protect the data it collects. But this being the United States, where there’s no real accountability for companies with lax privacy and security standards (outside of four days or so of mean Tweets), T-Mobile has announced that it’s dramatically expanding its collection of user browsing and app download data.
