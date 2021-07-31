Rep. Castor Reintroduces Bill to Rewrite the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act

Danielle Kehl and Lindsey Tonsager of Covington & Burling write:
Yesterday, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) introduced an updated version of the “Protecting the Information of our Vulnerable Children and Youth Act” (Kids PRIVCY Act), which would make broad changes the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). Rep. Castor introduced a similar bill in early 2020, but it stalled alongside other proposals to overhaul the federal children’s privacy law last year.
[…]
The bill doesn’t just expand the COPPA’s applicability — it also places new requirements on online sites and services. Significantly, the bill prohibits online sites and services from displaying targeted advertising to children and teenagers based on their behavior or personal information.
