Rep. Brian Mast Introduces Bill to Defend Medical Privacy in Military

Peter Malbin reports:

Rep Brian Mast, R-Fla., has introduced legislation to defend service members who have been discharged for exercising their right to medical privacy by declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill would require the Secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to reinstate, at their previous rank, the soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines who separated from service following President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Read more at NewsMax.

Is this really about medical privacy? Isn’t it, like any decisions people make about their health care, an issue of autonomy? How hypocritical of Rep. Mast that he would support members of the military trying to assert a right to make their own decisions about their health and bodies but he has voted against bills giving women the right to make decisions about their bodies.

And is it really about medical privacy or is it about the right — and need — of the government to determine what constitutes fitness and readiness in the military? Could unvaccinated members spread illness and leave forces understaffed and unprepared?

And if this bill passes, can the next one be that no member of the military exhibiting signs of depression or disruptiveness can be required to seek counseling or psychiatric evaluation?

Slippery slopes are everywhere…..