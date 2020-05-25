Remembering…..

Since 2007, this image from Cox and Forkum has symbolized Memorial Day for me. It still tears me up every time I see it.

In 2020, we are seeing many members of our armed forces being infected with COVID-19. How many more children will be planting flags on their parents’ graves next year? While members of our military risk their lives to protect us, they should not be risking their lives in vain.

And with that in mind, read Honor the memory of the fallen by supporting those they leave behind.