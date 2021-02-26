Regulatory Sandboxes are Gaining Traction with European Data Protection Authorities

Hunton Andrews Kurth write:

The concept of regulatory sandboxes has gained traction in the data protection community. Since the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (the “ICO”) completed its pilot program of regulatory sandboxes in September 2020, two European Data Protection Authorities (“DPAs”) have created their own sandbox initiatives following the ICO’s framework.

The Datatilsynet Sandbox Initiative for Responsible Artificial Intelligence

The Norwegian DPA (the “Datatilsynet”) launched its sandbox initiative in 2020. The goal of the initiative is to promote the development of innovative AI solutions that are ethical and responsible. It also will help organizations implement privacy-by-design solutions and enable compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).