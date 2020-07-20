Recent Updates In Personal Data Regulation In Russia

The International Lawyers Network writes:

The Supreme Court confirmed that Russian users may file a lawsuit against an American social network to a Russian court

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation reviewed a case initiated by a number of Internet users against the American social network Facebook Inc.

The Russian users filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc. based on the Terms of Service violations. Moreover, the users also motivated their lawsuit by illegal use of their personal data.

The plaintiffs, inter alia, claimed to prohibit blocking and deleting their Facebook accounts by the defendant without any motivated reason, as well as to prohibit the collection of users’ personal data without their consent.