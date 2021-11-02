Recent Disneyland visitors test negative for COVID-19

Wang Qingchu reports:

As of 8am today, 66,460 people who visited Shanghai Disneyland on October 30 and 31 have tested negative for the coronavirus, the local government said today. Another 1,016 environmental samples were also negative for COVID-19. These visitors are subject to two more tests each as an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19 from neighboring Zhejiang Province visited the theme park on October 30.

On Sunday, the government had suddenly closed Disneyland down and prevented anyone inside from leaving because of the one person from the nearby province who visited the theme park and later tested positive.

That response will likely seem somewhat stunning in its breadth to those here who think the government has no right to make you even wear a mask.