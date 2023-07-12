Recent Decision Dismissing VPPA Class Action Claim Shows Limits of VPPA’s Reach

Eric Bosset and Lindsey Tonsager of Covington and Burling write:
In the past year, plaintiffs have filed a wave of lawsuits asserting claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act (“VPPA”) in connection with the alleged use of third-party pixels on websites that offer video content. A recent decision establishes the limits of the VPPA’s reach and provides a well-reasoned ground for future motions to dismiss.
In Carroll v. General Mills, Inc., 2:23-cv-01746 (C.D. Cal. June 26, 2023), plaintiffs alleged that their video-viewing activity had been shared with third parties, in purported violation of the VPPA, via pixel code allegedly installed on defendant’s website. The federal court dismissed the lawsuit in an opinion that will have broad impact for other companies.
