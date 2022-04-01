‘Really alarming’: the rise of smart cameras used to catch maskless students in US schools

Apr 012022
 
 April 1, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools

Mark Keierleber reports:

When students in suburban Atlanta returned to school for in-person classes amid the pandemic, they were required to mask up, like in many places across the US. Yet in this 95,000-student district, officials took mask compliance a step further than most.

Through a network of security cameras, officials harnessed artificial intelligence to identify students whose masks drooped below their noses.

Read more at The Guardian.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.