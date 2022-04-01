‘Really alarming’: the rise of smart cameras used to catch maskless students in US schools

Apr 012022
April 1, 2022 Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Mark Keierleber reports:
When students in suburban Atlanta returned to school for in-person classes amid the pandemic, they were required to mask up, like in many places across the US. Yet in this 95,000-student district, officials took mask compliance a step further than most.
Through a network of security cameras, officials harnessed artificial intelligence to identify students whose masks drooped below their noses.
Read more at The Guardian.
h/t, Joe Cadillic