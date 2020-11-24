RCMP Confirms It Bought a Tool that ‘Unlocks’ Hidden Facebook Friends

 November 24, 2020  Posted by  Non-U.S., Online, Surveillance

Bryan Carney reports:

The Nova Scotia division of the RCMP bought use of a tool designed to “unlock” lists of friends that Facebook users set to be hidden.

Web Identity Search Tool also was built to extract entire user timelines from Facebook.

But now, following a Tyee investigation and a Facebook legal complaint to WIST’s developer LTAS Technologies, the Toronto-based company has removed marketing information about the tool from its web page and its CEO has told The Tyee the product is “discontinued.”

Read more on The Tyee.

