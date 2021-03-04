Random Covid testing of students is a reasonable search under special needs doctrine

FourthAmendment.com summarizes a court opinion that will be of interest to many parents:

Assuming random Covid testing of NYC school children is a Fourth Amendment search, the court applies Vernonia School District 47J and special needs and finds it reasonable. Aviles v. De Blasio, 2021 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 38930 (S.D. N.Y. Mar. 2, 2021

Hall then goes on to provide an excerpt from the opinion that you can read on FourthAmendment.com. The opinion points out that parental consent is involved and no child will be tested against their will.

There’s a lot to unpack when we think about student privacy and searches. Thanks to Joe Cadillic for pointing us to this post by Hall.